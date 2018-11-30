Wike to PHCCIMA: Work with govt to fulfill your goals

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT— GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, has urged the new leadership of the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (PHCCIMA) to work closely with the state government to fulfill its goals.

The governor gave the advice in Port Harcourt during the inauguration of the new PHCCIMA execu-tives led by its President, Nabil Ahmed Saleh.

Represented by his deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Banigo, Wike noted that: “It is by the enormous commitment to providing an investment-friendly environment that Rivers, under the current administration, is rated the state that has attracted the most foreign direct investment in recent times.

“We see it as a duty to provide an enabling environment. We have invested in infrastructures, reformed taxes to be more investors friendly.

“In attracting more investments, we are growing internally generated revenue, making it possible to deliver more development projects and creating jobs despite dwindling federation allocations.”

On his part, Saleh commended government for the release of land to the Chambers, promising to take the cordial relationship to new heights.