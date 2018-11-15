Wike tasks INEC on credible elections in 2019

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission [INEC] to conduct free, fair and credible elections in 2019.

Wike made the call when the Senate Committee on INEC paid him a courtesy call on Thursday in Port Harcourt.

He called on INEC to endeavour to conduct credible elections always.

The governor said that INEC and other agencies involved in the 2019 general elections should strive to ensure that the will of the people is not subverted.

He said that the system should allow the people to choose who they want to rule them.

Wike also called for assent to the amended Electoral Act, saying it was long overdue.

He advised INEC to always obey Court Orders to ensure proper democratic tenets in the polity.

The governor commended the Senate Committee on INEC for its oversight functions in Rivers.

Wike also hailed the committee for the work they had done on the Electoral Act so far.

He pledged cooperation and support to the committee, to ensure success in the polity.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on INEC, Sen. Suleman Nazif, said that the Committee was in Rivers to perform their oversight functions on the electoral body.

He said that they were in Port Harcourt to access the activities of INEC in the areas of its electoral materials such as Card Readers, PVCs among others.

The chairman also stressed that they were in Rivers for stock taking and to assess the functionality of INEC equipment meant to ensure credible elections in 2019.