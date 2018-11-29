Why we champion reliance on LPG—Matrix

WARRI—MAJOR fuel marketer, Matrix Energy Limited has said it drives its growing investment in Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG, more as a social responsibility to encourage consumer preference for cheaper energy to minimise global warming.

At a meet-your-customers-forum in its Warri depot, Matrix expressed worry that 66 percent of Nigeria’s domestic and industrial energy consumers still rely on firewood.

Toyin Sowumi, Chief Marketing Manager and Raphael Biu, Terminal Manager for Matrix, said the company “called the forum to encourage those into LPG business and support them to fight climate change and ensure that greenhouse emission is reduced.

“As a cleaner and cheaper energy source, we want people to be aware of LPG benefits.

“We want people to know that while meeting our present needs, we don’t jeopardise the future generations. To achieve that we must encourage reliance on LPG.”