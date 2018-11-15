Why I want to be like 2Baba – Dammy Krane

Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane, has declared that he wishes to be as successful as popular afro-pop musician, Innocent Idibia, a.k.a ‘2Baba’.

According to the ‘Amin crooner who spoke to E-Daily in an exclusive chat, because 2Baba who never accepted that he was a business man is now learning more of the business aspect of music, he also wishes to follow in his footsteps.

“He used to say he is not a business man but now I think he is learning more about the business aspect and I also want to be a business man that is humble, hardworking”, he said.

Dammy Krane who refused to renew his contract with 2Baba’s Hypertek Music, after the expiration of his contract with the label, dispelled rumors that there was bad blood between him and 2Baba.

“I and 2baba have a great relationship. I have learnt a lot from him”, he said.

Speaking further, he explained to E-Daily how he reconciled with Wizkid after publicly accusing him of stealing one of his songs, ‘Baba Nla’ in 2016.

“Yes I have forgiven him. We went out and from there we were vibing and things were going fine, from there everything just sealed”, he concluded.