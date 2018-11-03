Why I dumped APC for PDP-Ogwuda

By Festus Ahon

A prominent member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Chief Emmanuel Ogwuda, has resigned his membership of the party, saying the party was not organized.

Ogwuda in his letter of resignation to the State Chairman of the party, copy of which was made available to Sunday Vanguard, decried the poor handling of APC primary election across the country.

While frowning at the party’s inability to zone the state governorship to the Delta North senatorial district, he said he had spent his time and resources in ensuring the much “needed democratic repositioning of the country, particularly in Delta State for the good of the general populace”.

Ogwuda in the letter said unfortunately, the APC, among other critical issues particularly concerning the poor management of the recently conducted primaries of the party in the State, disregarded zoning.