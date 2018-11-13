Why Delta created job, wealth scheme —Mekwuye

By Nath Onojake

ASABA—Executive Assistant to Delta State Governor on Youth Monitoring and Mentoring, Mr. Edward Mekwuye, has said that, the overall objective of the job and wealth creation scheme of Delta State government is to develop the non-oil sector by promoting small scale businesses for youths which will ensure sustainable development and shared prosperity for all Deltans.

Mekwuye stated this at a business clinic organised by the Directorate of Youth Monitoring and Mentoring for beneficiaries of Skills Training Entrepreneurship Programme, STEP, and Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurship Programme, YAGEP, in Asaba.

He said in pursuit of this objective the governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, set up a job and wealth creation architecture immediately after his inauguration consisting of the job creation office to select, train and empower unemployed youths from 18 – 35 years in various vocational skills, to become entrepreneurs, managers and business leaders.