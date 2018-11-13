We’ve increased power generation, transmission, distribution—Fashola

By Chris Ochayi

MINISTER of Works, Power and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, yesterday, disclosed that the Federal Government has succeeded in increasing power generation, transmission and distribution in the country over the past three years.

Briefing journalists in Lagos on the activities of his ministry, Fashola said: “With regard to power, we have improved on what we met, by increasing generation from 4000MW to 7000MW, transmission from 5000MW to 7000MW and distribution from 2690MW to 5,222MW.

“Our work is clearly not finished and we are still in the process of delivering additional generation from Kaduna 215MW; Afam IV, 240MW; Kashimbilla, 40MW; Gurara 30MW, and Dadinkowa, 29MW; power for nine universities, 15 markets and two big hydro-power plants of 700MW in Zungeru and 3,050MW in Mambilla.

“We have transmission from 90 projects nationwide with Apo, Mayo Belwa, Damaturu, Maiduguri, Odogunyan and Ejigbo being recently completed ones.

“Distribution is through over 100 injection sub-stations and a distribution expansion programme to be funded by the Federal Government now in an advanced state of procurement.

“Although there are still people we have not reached, although there are still disruptions from time to time, and although there are still people who also need metres, and we are working to reach them, it is indisputable that we have delivered on incremental power.

“The evidence of our progress is captured in the last quarter of the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, Report for Q2 of 2018, which shows a growth of 7.5 percent.”