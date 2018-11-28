We’re committed to devt of clusters – SHELL

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, has said it will continue to support the development of its clusters in the Niger Delta region.

Speaking at Ofougbene community during an empowerment programme organised by its Iduwini Delta Cluster Development Board for the area, the SPDC representative, Community Interface Project, CIP, Mr. Habib Momoh assured that the oil giant would always give special attention to the development of its cluster areas.

“Sustain the existing peace in your communities and support the activities of Shell Petroleum Develop-ment Company,” Habib urged the communities.

Chairman of the Iduwini Delta Cluster Development Board, Chief Sunny Gbegha commended the oil giant for its support. Women of the community were empowered, while the Ofougbene town hall was also furnished by the cluster board.