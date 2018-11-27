We‘ll compromise for peace in Delta APC— Emerhor

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI—One of the leaders of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State and Delta Central senatorial hopeful of the party, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, has declared that he and other leaders of the party will compromise for peace to reign in the lingering crisis rocking the party in the state.

Emerhor, who belongs to Chief Cyril Ogodo-led faction of the party, disclosed this at his Evwerni country home in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state, during the celebration of his 61st birthday.

Speaking on the impasse rocking the party in the state, he said: “We do not want to suffer another four years starting from 2019. So we will compromise and I believe the other people will also compromise.”

Earlier, Ogodo, while applauding the contributions of Emerhor during the formation stage of the party, said: “When the party was being formed in Abuja, governors were asked to go and bring N100 million and individuals from states without positions and governors were asked to bring whatever they like.

“Emerhor went to his car on behalf of Delta State and brought N100 million just like other governors. Yet, they say the man is not the leader of the party in Delta State?”