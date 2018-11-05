We want Atiku probed for going to Dubai – APC

By Nwafor Sunday

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Monday urged the anti-graft agencies to probe the strategy meeting organized by the Presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar with some of the party’s leaders in Dubai.

Disclosing this to newsmen, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena opined that there is a real motive behind the meeting in Dubai, noting that Nigeria has enough meeting and conference room for any kind of meeting.

“There is more to the meeting that meets the eye. Nigeria has enough meeting/conference rooms, many of which meet international standards. It is therefore clear that the Dubai meeting was for other sinister political purposes ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“Our intelligence, anti-graft and security agencies must be awake to its responsibility of investigating the Dubai meeting. Cash-and-carry politicians must be prevented from moving illicit cash around to induce voters and sponsor election violence and rigging.

“Another round of election is here and it is not unlikely that they are playing a repeat performance, under the guise of holding a meeting in Dubai. Our security agencies should be on the watch for a stitch in time saves nine.”