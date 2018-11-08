We stand with Olujimi as our leader in Ekiti, says PDP group

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—A group, under the aegis of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ekiti State, Integrity Women in Politics, yesterday, restated its support for the adoption of Senate Minority Leader, Senator Biodun Olujimi as the party’s leader in the state.

Citing Section 30 of the PDP’s constitution allowed leadership change in the PDP, the group commended the leadership of the party for the adoption, saying it would serve as a morale booster for women’s participation in politics.

In a statement by the group’s spokesperson, Mrs Titi Oluwatuyi applauded the former governor for respecting and standing by the decision of the stakeholders, describing this as a party supremacy in action.

Oluwatuyi said: “We commend former governor Fayose for standing by the party’s decision and he did this because he realized that the decision was in line with the party’s guidelines and constitution contrary to some disgruntled and faceless elements who are bent on fanning the ember of discord within the party.

“We charge the new leader, Senator Olujimi, to as a matter of urgency, constitute a reconciliation committee that will further foster unity among party members with a view to presenting a formidable party that can guarantee victory for us in 2019.”

Meanwhile, the Publicity Secretary of PDP Stakeholders’ forum, Mr. Gbenga Akinola, has denied the allegation made by some pro-Fayose group that members were out to destabilize the party.

Akinola, in a statement in Ado Ekiti said: “It is sad that the same man who issued the statement has not set his feet on Ekiti since the PDP handed over to Dr Kayode Fayemi in Ekiti.

“The focus of this group is to initiate political synergy that will bring our great party back on tracks and get our faithful members prepared for a desired victory in the 2019 general elections and not to witch hunt anybody.”