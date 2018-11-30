We decry continued gruesome, unprecedented killings by herdsmen – Catholic Knights

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka- THE Knights of Saint Mulumba Nigeria yesterday urged the Nigerian electorate to endeavour to vote those who have the interest of the country at heart in the 2019 general elections.

Addressing a press conference as part of activities marking the 39th convention of KSM at St Patrick’s Catholic Cathedral, Awka, the Supreme Knight, Brother Diamond Ovueraye observed that Nigerians were passing through a lot of difficulties and therefore needed leaders that would put smiles on their faces.

He said: ,”In the midst of intractable insecurity, raging ethno-religious conflicts, pulverizing poverty, palpable injustice, dilapidated infrastructure, worsening unemployment and nose-diving economy, the Nigerian atmosphere is nevertheless feverishly charged with politics.

“We are all experiencing heightened political activities as the candidates of the various political parties have emerged and campaigns have started.

“In one of our earlier publications, ‘Your votes, your power’, we challenged Nigerians to seek out and vote those politicians who command the qualities best suited to unify and grow our country, rather than further divide it, to heal the wounds of our nation as opposed to deepening its injuries, and to secure for the next generation, a legacy of choices based on informed awareness rather than one of reactions based on unknowing fear.

“But what we see and hear is rather a decline in civility and bipartisanship and a rapid increase in hostility between those who have differing opinions.

This, we observe, has led to the alienation of the public in governance which jeopardises democratic participation.

“We decry continued gruesome, wanton, unprovoked and unprecedented killing of unarmed Nigerians by yet to be identified killers masquerading as herdsmen.

“We still note that life in Nigeria has become brutish and cheap and security of lives and properties is at an all-time lowest.”

Ovueraye commended Nigerian soldiers fighting insurgence in the northern parts of the country and commiserated with families of those who have lost their lives..

He said further: “Our government must think outside the box to pay living wages to working Nigerians as this will help in the fight against corruption. We warn that a hungry nation is an angry nation.”