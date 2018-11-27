War in Akwa Ibom Assembly over plot to impeach gov Emmanuel

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom state house of Assembly is currently on fire as the house members and the 5 sacked lawmakers of the All Progressives Cingress engage in battle at the assembly premises.

There is serious gunfire by security men as the youths try to pursue Nse Ntuen, the factional Speaker and other four out of the chambers and assembly premises.

It was garhered that Ntuen and Others had arrived the chambers early before the time for plenary with plans to impeach governor Udom Emmanuel

The governor artived the venue with members of his cabinet and security details, about 10am which helped the youths to pursue the 5 lawmakers out of the assembly premises.

