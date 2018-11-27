Breaking News
War in Akwa Ibom Assembly over plot to impeach gov Emmanuel

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo
Akwa Ibom state house of Assembly is currently on fire as the house members and the 5 sacked lawmakers of the All Progressives Cingress engage in battle at the assembly premises.

Gov Emmanuel , PDP youths storm A-Ibom assembly over impeachment plot

There is serious gunfire by security men as the youths try to pursue Nse Ntuen, the factional Speaker and other four out of the chambers and assembly premises.

It was garhered that Ntuen and Others had arrived the chambers early before the time for plenary with plans to impeach governor Udom Emmanuel

The governor artived the venue with members of his cabinet and security details, about 10am which helped the youths to pursue the 5 lawmakers out of the assembly premises.

That invasion of Akwa Ibom State Assembly

Full details later…


