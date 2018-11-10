Violent protest in Israel after local elections

A violent protest erupted in Kfar Manda in northern Israel on Saturday morning, involving hundreds of people. Three people were injured and taken to a hospital in Nazareth.

A large police force was sent and protesters threw stones at the officers and used fire-works to deter them from advancing. Several police cars were damaged and an explosive device was found near one police vehicle.

26 protesters were arrested. The cause of the riot is believed to be tensions following the results of the local elections.