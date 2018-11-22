Undergraduate commits suicide in Imo

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI

Imo State University, IMSU, community, Owerri, was Thursday, thrown into confusion and mourning, as a female student identified as Jennifer Agomuo allegdly committed suicide.

The first information report, which reached Vanguard, had it that the 21-year old girl, a 300 level Computer Science student, decided to take her own life, after what some students termed “a serious altercation with her boyfriend”, simply identified as Johnson.

Vanguard gathered that the sad incident occurred Wednesday night, in one of the halls of residence within Aladinma Alliance section of IMSU.

Although it was not clear at press time what the real issue between the deceased and her boy friend was before the suicide, Vanguard however gathered that she poisoned herself after stabbing the boy friend.

Another source in the school had it that: “The girl thought she killed the boy and out of sheer fear, she took her own life. The boy was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri. He did not die but the girl didn’t know this much. The girl’s remains has been deposited in a morgue.

When newsmen contacted the University’s Public Relations Officer, PRO, Mr. Ralph Njoku Obi, he said that “the school was in a state of confusion over the irritating news”.

He not only wondered what could have led the girl to take her own life, but also advised students to face their books instead of the frivolities on campus.

Answering another question, the PRO assured that IMSU management would investigate the incident, with a view to finding out the immediate and remote causes of the ugly incident.