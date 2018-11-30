Ukraine bans Russian men from entering country

Ukraine has banned Russian adult men aged 16 to 60 years from entering Ukraine, the head of the border service, Petro Tsygykal, said in a televised meeting on Friday.

“Today, the entry of foreigners is limited, primarily citizens of the Russian Federation – non-admission of citizens of the Russian Federation aged from 16 to 60, male,” Tsygykal said.

Ukraine imposed martial law this week, citing fears that Russia was planning a full scale invasion after Russian vessels fired on and captured Ukrainian ships recently.

On Thursday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he hoped the international community could help calm tensions between Russia and Ukraine over a ship standoff near Crimea.

Guterres urged Russia to respect “the territorial integrity of Ukraine’’ and “avoid the worst’’ after Russia seized Ukrainian naval ships and their crews in a dispute over maritime access.

“I hope the situation can be contained without escalation and is calling for international efforts for meaningful dialogue,’’ the UN chief said.