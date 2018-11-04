Uche Nwosu’s fate not in Oshiomhole’s hands – Okorocha

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI.

The verbal war between the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, is far from being over, as the latter warned that “the fate of Ugwumba Uche Nwosu’s gubernatorial aspiration is not in the hand of Comrade Oshiomhole”.



Reacting through a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Mr. Samuel Onwuemeodo, the Governor said that they are not surprised with what they called “Oshomole’s latest action”.

“We have read about the latest utterances and actions of the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, with regard to the party’s governorship candidate for Imo State, for the 2019 elections, and with every sense of humility, we want to say that the fate of Ugwumba Uche Nwosu with regard to his governorship aspiration is not and can never be in the hand of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole but in the hand of God first and Imo people”, Onwuemeodo said.

Okorocha further said: “With all that Adams Oshiomhole had said and done, he has only shown that he was the brain behind the film a man like Ahmed Gulak acted in Owerri, as the leader of the 12-Member Committee sent to conduct the APC primaries in the State. And it is unfortunate that the National Chairman could encourage Gulak to flee Owerri by 4:30am to avoid carrying out the assignment he was sent to Owerri to do.

“It has also shown that disbanding Gulak’s Committee, cancelling all that emanated from that Committee and setting up the Brigadier-General Ibrahim Agbabiaka Committee for the conduct of fresh primaries in the state, were all deceitful. We will now work to know whether such deceit would destroy all that the duly and properly constituted Agbabiaka’s Committee did.”

The Governor similarly fumed that ignoring the report of Prof. Osunbor’s Appeal Panel that declared Uche Nwosu the Candidate of APC in the state, was also an indication that Comrade Oshomole had abinitio, made up his mind on Hope Uzodinma.

“Steps would be taken to prove that deceits do not pay. We won’t allow these deceits just go like that without having them challenged. And if the National Chairman of APC had monitored Owerri since he announced Chief Uzodinma as his preferred candidate, he would have appreciated the enormous implication of his faulty action”, the CPS said.

While saying that Comrade Oshiomhole, in his efforts to justify all he has done, “had accused Governor Rochas Okorocha of trying to build a political dynasty, Onwuemeodo also added that the only reason the APC boss gave for coming up with such blackmail is that Governor Okorocha wants to go to the Senate and his in-law Uche Nwosu wants to be governor.

“He never explained how Okorocha being in the Senate and Nwosu being governor would constitute a dynasty.

Governor Okorocha is not the only governor who would want to be in the Senate after leaving office. We know the reason for all these. It has nothing to do with Uche Nwosu being an in-law to Governor Okorocha. The issue has put our democracy on trial, whether being an in-law to a governor should become an inhibition to one’s Political pursuit”, Onwuemeodo said.

The Governor then warned: “Uche Nwosu will not allow his ambition cut short by deceit. He will work to revalidate his victory in all the APC guber primaries conducted in the State.”