Uacc celebrates 53rd convention

The United Apostolic Church of Christ (UACC) will hold her Annual General Convention from 12th to 18thNovember, 2018 at the Convention ground, Orugere, along Ipinsa road Oke-Odu Akure, Ondo State.

The annual conventionwhich is 53rd this year would be an avenue for Ministers of God of UACC to brainstorm, attend various workshops and bible lectures so as abreast themselves with the latest biblical principles and ethics.

According to the General Overseer of UACC, Archbishop Moses Fayehun said, the one week spiritual gathering is loaded with lots of spiritual activities and blessings. This year’s annual conventionwith theme “Goodly Heritage” (Psalm 16:6) promised to be a memorable one as all minsters and members of the mission would be involved in prayer session for the Church of God and the nation so as to revive and sustain the nation and pray for peace in Nigeria.

Arhbishop Fayehun further stressed that this is the largest gathering for all Ministers and members of UACC worldwide, “this is our year of goodly heritage, it has been an eventful and remarkable year, thus, members of the church will be at the convention in Akure to pray and appreciate God for His infinite mercy upon the mission.

Fayehun stressed that a lot of activities have been line up for the forthcoming coming convention. Thus it will be a memory event due to the fact that God has been the source and foundation of the success of UACC in the past nd years.”

The Deputy General Overseer, Revd, Dr. James Owoyemi said as children of the mos high God, goodly heritage is our birth right to live a peaceful and comfortable life. He urged all the Children of God to key in to this covenant and receive their blessings. No doubt, the spiritual atmosphere is charged. Hence let pray, plan and prepare to be at the Convention

Other side attractions during the annual convention would be seminars, inspirational messages,Sunday School Debate, choir ministration,drama amongst others.