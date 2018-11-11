Tunji Abayomi mulls defection from APC

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A loyalist of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and a senatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Dr Tunji Abayomi, has indicated his intention to defect and contest the coming election on the platform of another party.

He is said to be eyeing the Action Alliance Party, AAP.

Abayomi had been shut out by the party’s NWC following the automatic ticket given to Senator Ajayi Boroffice to vie for the 2019 election in Ondo North.

At a press conference in Akure, Abayomi said in the event that the party failed to field him for the election he would opt for one of three options open to him.

“ The first option is to run for election on a different political platform because the party in the North for now doesn’t have a candidate. What we have now is Adams Oshiomhole’s candidate and not the people’s candidate”, he said.

“ The second option is to run on the platform of another party while the third option is to take a legal action against the decision of the party’s NWC.

“ l may run on another political platform to protect the interest of the people of my constituency.

“ l have not consulted the governor on this but I have protested vigorously that my right has been violated and I told him I will bring the heavens down”.