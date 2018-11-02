Tremor hits Maitama again in Abuja measuring 3.0

…. as FG dispatches rescue team to area

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- ANOTHER round of tremor measuring 3.0 Mercalli Intensity Scale, MIS, Thursday, hits Maitama District again in Abuja, as Federal Government dispatches rescue and technical teams to the area to ascertain level of impact.



This was made known by the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency, NGSA, after receiving distress calls from residents in the area.

According to the Technical Head, NGSA, Dr Abdulrazaq Garbaan, internal response protocol was immediately activated and other relevant government agencies and stakeholders were informed about the incidence.

Garbaan said: “The Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) received a call at about 12.45pm 01/11/2018 on a report Earth Tremor from a location in Maitama District.

“A Technical Team was immediately dispatched to the location of the call for an on the spot assessment.

“An internal response protocol was immediately activated, and relevant government agencies and stakeholders were informed. These include the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the FCT. These agencies responded promptly and arrived at the scene, which was reassuring to the residents of the locality.

“Our preliminary findings indicated that the tremor occurred around 12.26pm around the vicinity of Panama Street in Maitama District. After field evaluations, the NGSA determined that the intensity was about 3.0 on the Mercalli Intensity Scale, which means it was felt indoors and lasted less than one minute.”

Garbaan further stated that there were no structural damages, which the agency has informed NEMA about the development. He also said residents need not to panic as investigations were still ongoing.

“Further inspections revealed no structural damage because of the shake and hence NEMA was adequately briefed by the NGSA. The residents were consequently reassured that there was no cause for panic.

“The NGSA technical team is conducting further assessment exercises and will continue to update the public on any other developments”, he added.

It will be recalled that tremor occurred on September 5, 2018 in Mpape, Maitama, and other parts of Abuja, which many people in the area were in panic, but the NGSA advised residents to move out of their houses if vibration continues.

The NGSA also assured residents that Abuja do not have problem of earthquake, and the government had purchased six earthquake monitoring seismograms to enable proper monitoring of all ground disturbances, and the installation has began in the six geopolitical zones of the country for safety of citizens.