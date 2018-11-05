Traffic diversion on Lagos-Ibadan expressway tomorrow

…Says Project Now At 83 Per Cent Completion Stage

The Lagos State Government on Monday said the ongoing Oshodi Transport Interchange conceived and being implemented to evolve a seamless way by which Lagosians commute across the State on a daily basis would be completed within the first quarter of 2019.

Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr Adebowale Akinsanya, in a statement on the state of the project, said it was gratifying to report that substantial progress had been made towards its completion.



The Commissioner added that with the ongoing pace of works, the project would be completed within the first quarter of 2019, and operations commencing soon after, saying that commuters around the State should look forward to having a comfortable, accessible and world-class transport system.

Besides, Akinsanya commended motorists and residents in the State for cooperating with government in the implementation of the project, just as he assured that all hands were on deck to expedite work and complete it on schedule.

According to him, “At the moment, 83 per cent total work progress has been achieved, including completion of piling works on the three terminals and completion of the piling works for the Skywalks.

“Among others, we have also completed works on the pile caps for the three terminals, concrete works of the buildings, ground floor works on all the loading bays for the three terminals, erection of steelworks for the Skywalks and terminals and Taxi Park and car park area, while road works around the terminal are at an advanced stage as well as bus holding bays around the terminals also at an advanced stage,” Akinsanya said.

The Oshodi Transport Interchange Project (OTIP) which is part of the Bus Reform Initiative of the State Government, is an iconic infrastructure designed to transform the axis forever and enhance connectivity.

The project, in a nutshell, seeks to transform Oshodi into a world-class Central Business District (CBD) with business, travel and leisure activities conducted in a serene, secure, clean, orderly and hygienic environment, comparable with other transport terminals around the world including Stratford and Victoria Bus Station in the United Kingdom.

The project, on completion, would consolidate all the 13 city and interstate bus parks into three multi-storey terminals, providing standard facilities including waiting area, loading bays, ticketing stands, drivers lounge, parking areas, rest rooms, accessible walkways and pedestrian sky-walks linking all the terminals.