Thinking affordability in the value system is key to achieving affordable housing — Expert

By Babatunde Jimoh

As part of its contribution to provision of housing in Nigeria, Rydal Mews Limited, a fast-growing real estate development company introduced “Promise-To-Own” home ownership scheme at the 7th anniversary celebration of the firm held recently in Lagos. The initiative promises to provide customers an opportunity to own quality and affordable houses in the heart of Lekki with pre-payment plans spread across five years.

According to the promoters of the scheme, “Promise-To-Own is engineered to make home ownership accessible to Nigerians on www.rydalmewsltd.com while preserving the ultra-modern standard of living. Rydal Mews intends to dissolve all the worries associated with buying a new house, especially with the rising cost of rents in a cosmopolitan city like Lagos. This offers customers maximum satisfaction via structured payments to achieve long-term return on investments.

In a chat with Modupe Anjous, Chief Executive Officer of Rydal Mews, she said, “Our Promise-To-Own initiative will eradicate the challenges of owning a house in highbrow locations in Lagos and spread real estate opportunities to property investors conveniently”.

Anjous added that the company is focused on providing top marketing and sales, facility management, advisory services and property management while developing more property that fit into future smart-cities, pointing out that the firm will help transform the landscapes of urban communities and place Nigeria at the forefront of development in Africa.

She said “The Promise-To-Own initiative starts with the Prime Water View Gardens 2 right in the heart of Lekki Phase 1, which has a fully serviced environment with proximity to commercial offices and other communal social amenities. It offers the customer double benefits of moving into a three-bedroom apartment from inception of first payment while subsequent instalments spread over two to five years based on structured repayment agreements”.

Meanwhile, the keynote speaker at the anniversary, Professor Mustapha Akinkunmi, who was also a former commissioner for finance in Lagos State described the Promise-To-Own initiative as a disruptive innovation in the property space which he likened to what UBER did in the transport industry.

The event also had in attendance, top business executives, celebrities and investors from different sectors of the economy. They include the Chairman of Rydal Mews, Mr. Tola Atekoja, Mrs. Adeola Azeez, Mr. Segun Oniru, Mr. Bankole Animashaun, Mrs. Tope Edun, Mr. Dele Farotimi, Kelechi Amadi and Yomi Black to mention a few.