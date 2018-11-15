There’re still issues questioning Nigeria’s unity-Buhari

—-Unveils Unity Band in Abuja

—-As President’s Support Group promises to humiliate, shutdown dissenting voice



By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—-AHEAD of the 2019 general elections in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has said that there are still pockets of issues questioning the unity of Nigeria.

Support Group sensitizes public on PVCs collection

The President who stated this when he unveiled Buhari Unity Band, BUB, a brainchild of his support group known as Good Governance Ambassadors of Nigeria, GOGAN, in Abuja, assured that with the determination of all Nigerians, the country would remain strong and united.

Speaking at the launch of campaign wrist bands, President Buhari said the occasion was part of his administration’s commitment to the sustenance of unity and mutual co-existence, stressing that Nigerians were united by shared history and shared destiny.

The President also said his administration was doing all it could to promote togetherness as well as cement cordial relationship among the citizens, adding that the coming together of the group made up of people of various ethnic backgrounds was an indication and demonstration of the determination of his administration to see that Nigeria succeeds.

He said that no nation can make progress without unity, noting that despite some challenges that tried to tear the country apart, it had always emerged stronger from such crisis.

According to him, “This occasion is part of our commitment to the sustenance of unity and mutual co-existence as one people united by our shared history and shared destiny. It is a demonstration of our determination to see Nigeria succeed as we come to agreement that no nation can truly make progress without unity.

“Our country has passed through difficult times, on occasions threatening the foundations of our unity, but with the help of God, we have always emerged from each crisis stronger. There is no doubt that we still have pockets of issues that question our unity but we are convinced that, with the determination of all Nigerians, we shall remain strong and united.

“The Buhari Unity Band is a visual and token symbol of our resolve to live in unity as one and to preach the message of unity wherever we live. Those who subscribe to the unity wristband will be known as Nigerian Unity Ambassadors. You will be building on the legacy of a number of our patriots who have, in the past, sacrificed so much, some even their lives, in defense of our nation.

“I want to commend the Good Governance Ambassadors of Nigeria, who initiated this project, for their sense of patriotism and commitment. Let me assure you that the government remains committed to advancing the course of national unity and progress.

“I urge all Nigerians of goodwill to sign up to this initiative by obtaining and wearing the unity wristband.”