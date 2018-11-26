The Osinbajos mark 29th wedding anniversary

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo and his wife Dolapo marked their 29th wedding anniversary Sunday with a beautiful family photograph posted on Instagram by Dolapo



Dolapo simply wrote: “Two hearts… 29 years… All glory to God!

The Osinbajos, both lawyers are blessed with three children, Kiki, Kanyinsola and Fiyinfoluwa.

They are also committed members of the Redeemed Church of Christ.

Professor Osinbajo is the pastor-in-charge of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Lagos Province 48, and his wife Dolapo Osinbajo, the leader of the Ladies Fellowship of the same church.