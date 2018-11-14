TechCrunch returns to Africa with Startup Battlefield

By Prince Osuagwu

Towards its effort to identify best innovators, makers and technical entrepreneurs in Sub-Saharan Africa region, TechCrunch Startup Battlefield in partnership with Facebook, is set to take place in to Africa.

The event will have senior partner at TLcom Capital, Omobola Johnson, as keynote speaker as well as other industry leaders such as senior partner at TLcom Capital, and Lexi Novitske of Singularity Investments.

Following the success of last year’s Startup Battlefield Africa in Nairobi, Kenya, the 2018 competition will unfold in Lagos, Nigeria.

Startups from across the Sub-Saharan Africa will be competing to be crowned the continent’s best startup on 11 December, following in the footsteps of 2017 overall winner, Kenya based Lori Systems, who built a logistics platform, revolutionising the cargo-transport value chain in Africa.

TechCrunch Startup Battlefield is looking to identify Sub-Saharan Africa’s best innovators, makers and technical entrepreneurs. Last year the competition highlighted how technology is optimising supply chains, increasing access to education, strengthening farmers’ revenues and so much more.

The judges will have to select a winner to be dubbed; “Sub-Saharan Africa’s Most Promising Startup.” The winning startup’s founders will be awarded $25,000 in cash plus a trip for two to compete in Startup Battlefield at TechCrunch’s flagship event, Disrupt in 2019.