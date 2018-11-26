TASUED graduates 2,763, asks FG to create varsities of education

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA —VICE-CHANCELLOR, Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu said the institution has produced about 2,763 graduates of different programmes.

Speaking at a press conference to herald the 10th convocation ceremony of the institution, the Vice-Chancellor said 23 graduated with first class honours. Prof. Arigbabu also called on the Federal Government to create specialised universities of education in the country.

He said there is a need for specialised education in the country, urging the Federal government to create at least one university of education in each of the geo-political zones.

He also said 2,763 graduates include 79 post graduate diploma graduates and 177 Masters graduates.

Prof. Arigbabu said 648 graduated from the College of Social and Management Sciences, 425 from college of Humanities, 367 from College of Specialised Education, 514 from College of Science and Information and Technology, 513 from college of Vocational Technology Education.

He said: “The advantage of specialisation is that most of that most problems in Nigeria will be solved if we get education right.

“Of the 166 universities in Nigeria, about half of them don’t have faculties of education including virtually all private universities.

“The Federal Government should have established specialised universities of education. We should have at least one in each of the six geo-political zones in the country.

“Our products are testimonies of the structure of our programmes. They are knowledgeable in pedagogy. TASUED is fulfilling the mandate for which it was set up.https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/11/61st-birthday-goodluck-jonathan-to-launch-book-my-transition-hours-tuesday-reno/