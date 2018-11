The Super Falcons of Nigeria struggled to book their place in this year’s AWCON final after defeating perennial rival the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in a penalty shootout.

The Super Falcons after being held to a goalless draw at regulation time confirmed their superiority in a penalty shootout that ended 4-2.

The Super Falcons will battle for the tenth AWCON title with either Mali or South Africa.