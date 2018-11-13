Super Eagles’ll perform poorly unless… —Cleric

BENIN—Founder of the Glory Church of Christ, Benin City, Edo State, Apostle Tommy Yisa Aika, has prophesied that henceforth the Super Eagles will flounder in their matches unless something is done urgently to appease him as football administrators and the team’s officials are indebted to him.

Apostle Aika, who in the past has given accurate predictions of the outcome of the Super Eagles matches including their poor performance at the 2018 world cup tournament, averred that until the officials of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, keep to the gentleman agreement he has with them in the last 17 years which resulted in the superlative performances of the team including qualifications for the World Cup tournaments and successfully lifting the African Cup of nations trophy on a couple of occasions their performance would be poor.

The cleric wants President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene promptly in the issue as he has written series of petitions to the Presidency, the NFF and even The Directorate of State Services(DSS) to look into the matter to no avail.

“Infact, I forwarded a petition to the DSS in their headquarters in Abuja since April 2016 but my case was not given consideration.”

“NFF officials and the Super Eagles handlers have always treated my case with levity. They shun me as if they do not know me or that I am a slave.

“However, the history of the Super Eagles is not complete without a mention of my contributions to their string of successes in the last 17 years,” he stated.