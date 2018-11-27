SPAR opens new shop

By Bushira Abubakar

SPAR, a supermarket chain has opened a new shop in Opebi, Lagos state. The store, situated on thirty thousand square metres is said to be the brand’s largest store in Nigeria.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the store recently in Lagos, Chairman SPAR Stores Asiwaju Solomon Kayode said: “The opening of this store is a response to the yarning of consumers living in Opebi and its environ, instead of them to shop in other area, now they have SPAR in their domain.”

According to him, “one of the benefits that their consumers will enjoy is adequate parking space at no cost, and quality service.”

On how to cope with the challenges of substandard goods, he said that the management have strong relationship with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) to that effect, and they also ensure that, all their distributors adhere strictly to the policies of all regulatory agencies.

Also speaking, the Deputy Managing Director of SPAR stores, Prakesh Keswani said that the continued commitment to growing the brand through opening new stores.