SON tasks secondary students on standardisation

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) hosted a prize and award giving day to deserving secondary schools in Lagos State that participated in an essay competition to round off celebrations of the 2018 World Standards Day.

The competition which was held in collaboration with Dansol High School, Ikeja, was aimed at stimulating children into imbibing the values of standards and quality, in line with this year’s theme, ‘International Standards and the 4th Industrial Revolution’.

In his remarks, Director General, SON, Osita Aboloma, said that the future of children is limitless, especially in relation to technological advancement and its impact on the society. “It is only through the values of standards and quality that children would excel as the future generation,” he added.

According to him, just like the transition from manual work to machinery and factory work raised the need for standards in the 18th Century, International standards today have become a vehicle to spread knowledge and innovation globally.

Aboloma alluded to the imminent challenge of the rapid pace of change brought about by the fourth industrial revolution such as robots and artificial intelligence taking over more and more tasks previously done by humans, additive manufacturing (also known as 3D printing), as well as digital connectivity of everything from aircrafts to baby monitors.

Represented by Director in the DG’s Office, Barr.Richard Agu, the SON boss declared that the organisation chose to break away from the tradition of past years to promote standards from the cradle, by challenging secondary school students to write essays on topical issues bedevilling their community and enumerating ways of solving the problems using innovative technology.

He asserted that International Standards are a powerful way to ensure safety and minimize risk, stressing that security standards can keep our data safe and deter hackers while safety standards for robots will make it easier to interact with humans.