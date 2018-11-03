Society tasks govt. on effective IT policy implementation to enhance tech adoption

The Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) on Saturday called for proper implementation of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) policies to enhance adoption in the country.

Bendtner handed 50 days in jail for taxi driver assault

The NCS President, Prof. Adesola Aderounmu, made the call at a media briefing held in Lagos.

According to him, since the launch of NCS in 1978, it has laid solid foundation for the country to have the level of ICT awareness, use, applications and achievements witnessed today in all sectors of Nigerian economy and society.”

Aderounmu added that over the past 40 years, NCS had been the primary agent behind the amazing and rapid increase in IT deployment in Nigeria.

“NCS is 40 years old and has been growing and waxing stronger day by day and year by year with a lot of landmark and memorable achievements.

“Established as the umbrella body of all IT professionals in Nigeria, NCS has been the advocacy champion behind local content development, cashless and Fintech, IT in government, national security, productivity in all spheres of life, education and others.

“As NCS celebrates its achievements, it still calls for proper and timely implemention of some IT policies to enhance adoption of technology in the country.”

The NCS boss added that several policies and laws for the development and growth of ICT in Nigeria were made possible by the undaunted advocacy effort of NCS including the Computer Professional Registration Council (CPN) Act 49 of 1993, National Information Technology Policy 2002.

NSE wins ‘Best Use of Technology for Efficiency’ award

Others he listed as: Tele-Communications Act 2003, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Act 2007, National IT Development Unit, the fore-runner of NITDA, National Software Policy 2011, National Information and Communications Policy 2012 (Harmonised) and others.

He announced that the NCS 40th anniversary celebration would take place at the National Information Technology Merit Award (NITMA) on Nov. 16 in Lagos.

He said that during the anniversary, special recognition awards would be given to past presidents of NCS and CPN, past provosts of NCS, past registrar and executive secretary of CPN and NCS respectively.

Others he listed as: the first registered member (MRN 00001) and the fortieth registered member (MRN 00040), corporate organisations that have been supportive of the activities of NCS during the years in different categories.

Aderounmu said that honorary fellowship would be conferred on the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for his exemplary service to IT growth and development.

He added that the Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, would be conferred with honorary fellowship award.

He stressed that “in line with the advocacy efforts of NCS to achieve sustainable development in Nigeria through IT, NCS promotes excellence and significant impact and the need to celebrate the champions who are using technology to change society for good.

“NCS, through the NITMA platform annually recognises, celebrates and rewards outstanding excellence and exceptional contributions in the IT field with focus on progress for the sector in particular and for the nation as a whole.

“In choosing the awards, the key areas and issues affecting growth in the sector and society are addressed. For all awards, key criteria include IT specialisation, NCS standards and global best practices.

“The portal as at today has been opened to registered members who will vote the candidates of their choice to be announced on the award night.”

Aderounmu listed the nominees for the 2018 IT Personality Year Award also known as the NCS President’s Award as: Mr Adebayo Atekoja – Managing Director, Power soft Integrated Solutions Limited, Adedoyin Odunfa – MD/CEO Digital Jewels Limited.

Other are: Mr Charles Emembolu – CEO Crestsage Limited, Mr Peter Arogundade – Managing Director Sidmach Technologies and Mr Tunde Badejo – MD/CEO Soft Alliance and Resources Limited

He listed other awards as the Professional Fellowships for members of NCS, the Special Recognition Awards for individuals and Long service awards for NCS Secretariat staff who had meet the requirements.

NAN