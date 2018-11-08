SMEDAN seeks collaboration with Chinese SMEs

By Yinka Kolawole

Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has commenced moves towards a possible collaboration and synergy with Guangdong SMEs in China, aimed at technology transfer to small enterprises in Nigeria.

Chairman, Governing Board, SMEDAN, Femi Pedro, said this at the just concluded 15th edition of the China International Small and Medium Enterprises Fair (CISMEF) 2018, which was attended by 21 Nigerian Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Pedro said the collaborative initiative is being planned through the Africa-Guangdong Business Association (AGBA) window for the promotion of SMEs in the country.

In a statement, SMEDAN’s spokesman, Ibrahim Mohammed, said about 25 Made-in-Nigeria products were on display at the Nigerian pavilion at the Fair spanning foods, garments, agro-commodities, arts/crafts and leather works with over 3000 SMEs from various countries in attendance.

The statement added that the Director General of SMEDAN, Dr. Dikko Umaru Radda, further requested for areas of collaboration, particularly cluster development, capacity building and trade partnership beyond the Fair.

He said the participation of Nigerian SMEs at the Fair would have a great impact on the economy of the nation, adding the SMEs that attended were able to identify new markets and modern technology to improve their production

Radda added that SMEs were also able to discover new investments and business opportunities.

According to him, Nigeria’s showing at this year’s edition of CISMEF has left an indelible mark about various business opportunities that abound in the country especially, “in our naturally endowed agro-commodities, especially ginger, Shea butter, coconut oil, black seed and turmeric which were rated very highly. Identification of niche markets to focus on e.g. agro-commodities and solid minerals.”

Meanwhile, 9 SMEs from Nigeria were said to have been successfully matched with Chinese companies who are interested in their respective products at a Cross-Matchmaking forum aimed at offering opportunities to connect Chinese SMEs with overseas customers, and increase their presence in the global market.