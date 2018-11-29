Breaking News
Senegal replace Tunisia as top-ranked African team

On 7:08 pmIn Sports by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

Senegal replaced Tunisia as the highest ranked African national team when the monthly statistics were released by FIFA Thursday.

Senegal’s forward Mbaye Niang (R) celebrates after scoring their second goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group H football match between Poland and Senegal at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO

The Senegalese rose from second place on the back of a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying victory in Equatorial Guinea during November.

Tunisia lost away to Egypt in the same competition, and were also beaten at home by Morocco in a friendly.

Only five African countries — Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo — were among the top 50 in the world.

African top 20

1. Senegal (23), 2. Tunisia (26), 3. Morocco (40), 4. Nigeria (44), 5. DR Congo (49), 6. Ghana (51), 7. Cameroon (55), 8. Egypt (56), 9. Burkina Faso (61), 10. Mali (64), 11. Ivory Coast (65), 12. Guinea (66), 13. Algeria (67), 14. Cape Verde (72), 15. South Africa (72), 16. Uganda (75), 17. Zambia (82), 18. Congo Brazzaville (84), 19. Gabon (85), 20. Benin (94)


