SECURITY CHALLENGES: FG tasks Foreign Defence Advisers, Attachés on ‘timely, accurate intelligence

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja—The Federal Government has said availability of timely and accurate intelligence from Defence Advisers and Attachés in the country will aid security agencies to tackle the myriad of security challenges in the country.

Chief of Defence Intelligence, Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Sani Usman, who spoke yesterday at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Defence Adviser, Attachés conference in Abuja, said: “Invaluable intelligence means accurate, timely, reliable and usable intelligence to drive the decision making processes in our national security and defence realm which is the very essence of the Defence Intelligence Agency.

It is no longer a new phenomenon that the security paradigm has shifted and we no longer face conventional threats, due largely to globalization which has affected all areas of the world and threats have now taken a new form.

“In order to confront them, all elements of national power must be maximized and coordinated to work in tandem and with unity of effort. This is more so when we understand that no agency can manage today’s threats on its own.

All parties must strive to understand one another’s cultures and how best to work together to achieve the desired outcome that will secure our national objectives. This is in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration’s vision for Nigeria, which is to address insecurity, corruption as well as ensure economic growth and democratic development.”

