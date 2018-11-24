Searching for Love?

Sponsorship/ Networking

•Joy a graduate, from Akwa Ibom State, needs kindhearted Nigerian to help sponsor her to establish a cleaning service business.08142979095

•Nuru from Delta State, needs financial help of N700,000, to carry out surgical operation, acct 2015494834, UBA Bank. 08039362958

•Benita 30, average height, chocolate in complexion, God fearing, honest caring and kind hearted, needs a God fearing man, who is caring, honest, and can sponsor her to university.08064748820

•Zik talented musician who just released his debut album, needs sponsorship, for his music.07068118199

•Happiness 23, from Edo State, needs a caring person, to help sponsor her education. 07083317520

Lovers

Searching Female

•Dorcas 26, a teacher and a single mother of one, needs a loving and caring guy, who is a Christian and God fearing, for a relationship.09033528995

•Venessa, 27, fair, sexy, intelligent and friendly needs a mature caring man aged 40 and above to call her own. Whatsapp only. 09060829348

•Ada 30, fair in complexion, employed and resides in Lagos, needs an honest, loving, God fearing and hard working employed man, for a relationship.07033724131

•Jossey 30, a single mother, needs a man, aged 35-45, for a relationship that will lead to marriage.07030733859

•Ella 25, and resides in Asaba Delta State, needs a man, aged 30-35, for a serious relationship that will lead to marriage. 07031195349

•Licia 32, needs a tall and God fearing man, who is financially stable and ready to settle down, preferably from South East or South South. 09068888814

•Wealth 21, from from Benin city Edo State, needs a financially stable man that is capable of taking good care of her.09071095100

Searching Male

•Micheal 24, from Anambra State but resides in Festac Town, Lagos, needs a lady, aged 18 and above, for a serious relationship.09033278152

•Mishark 32, 162cm tall, dark in complexion, handsome and educated, needs a rich, tall, beautiful and God fearing lady, of a similar age, for a relationship.08069708821

•Jnr 36, tall, dark in completion, self employed and resides in Delta State, needs a caring, romantic, employed or self employed lady, aged 25-38, who is ready for marriage. 07085151579

•Zain,45,from Delta State, needs a tall busty fair in complexion lady, whose genotype is AA, a university graduate, not circumcised, of Delta origin, aged 26-33, for marriage.08025152808, 07084354272

•Awa from Abia State, needs a God fearing lady, aged 18-34,for a serious relationship. 08060202605

•Sunny 5.7ft tall, slim, a graduate and employed, needs a Christian, plumpy, employed lady, who has respect for her man, either in force, nurse, paramilitary or medical practitioner, for a serious relationship. 09055931212

•Chuks 45, 5.9ft tall, dark in complexion, and resides in Lagos, needs a God fearing lady, for marriage. 08188593122

•Ghalib 24, 184 metres tall, a student, from Edo State but resides in Nassarawa, needs a lady, aged 19-21, who is from imo State and who is a very good cook, for a serious relationship that will lead to marriage.09080908929

•Tade 56, married, a Rtd aircraft pilot rich, handsome, God fearing and resides in Lagos, needs a humble, rich widow, single or divorcee of any age for a relationship. 07055244568

•Justice 30,a young barrister need a matured caring lady between 38yrs and above that resides in Abuja for a serious love relationship.

08167337600,08118523918

•Kenny a teacher Yoruba by tribe, a Christian, God fearing and resides in Lagos State, needs a God fearing lady who is employed, for a serious relationship.08187246083

•Victor, 25, from Edo state, I needs a God fearing lady, for a serious relationship, aged 22 and above 09020548805

•James 33, tall, and resides in Benin,needs an honest Edo lady, aged 25-35,that resides in United State of America, for a serious relationship that will to marriage.08020921194

•Collins 32, handsome and loving, needs a beautiful and caring lady, aged 23-28, for a serious relationship, in Lagos. 09039182820,09098614797

•Oluomachukwu 32, needs an Igbo lady, aged 22-28, in Lagos, for a serious relationship.09096916241

Sugar Cares

Searching Female

•Ezinne 27 fat, from Imo State, but resides in Anambra State, needs a sugar daddy, who can support her financially, for a relationship.08183580779

•Joy 39, fair in complexion and resides in Delta State, needs a sugar daddy, aged 55-74. 08126824695,08030819185, 09039039004

Searching Male

•Godwin 29, handsome, fun to be with and resides in Lagos, needs a sugar mummy. 07066966850

•Omorejesu, tall, handsome, chocolate in complexion, from Sapele, Delta State, needs a pretty sugar mummy, for sexual pleasure and relationship.07011144815

•Jerry handsome, cute, from Imo State, needs a carrying, and lovely, sugar mummy, for a relationship.08038640909 •Heart 25 and resides in Port Harcourt, needs a sugar mummy.08059881152,08143030260

•Chris 52, and resides in Warri, Delta State,needs a nice sugar mummy, aged 40-60, for a relationship. 0819400839

•Ofonime 26, a student, from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, needs a caring and loving sugar mummy.09031900853,08154336970 •Samson from Benin, needs a rich sugar mummy, for a serious relationship. 07061144624

•Chukwuemeka 35, tall, fair in complexion, intelligent, strong and honest, needs a fat sugar mummy,aged 45-70. 08069057313

•Benjamin 31, and resides in Lagos, needs a sugar mummy. 07087742043,07031007629

•Osabouhien 33, and resides in Lagos, needs a rich sugar mummy, for a serious relationship.07068621287

•John 25, a graduate and resides in Warri, Delta State, needs a serious sugar mummy.08167678139, 08163985556

•Ola 30,resides in Lagos, needs a sugar mummy, aged 35-50, for a relationship. 07032470227

•Okezie 25, a graduate, employed and from Owerri in Imo State, needs a sugar mummy, aged 35-65, for a relationship.08168318019

Disclaimer!

Dear readers, please note that we neither operate, nor are we an affiliate of any match–making agency in or outside the country. Any reader who transacts business with any one claiming to be our agent does so at his/her own risk. Our mission is only to provide a platform for social networking.

Also note that neither Vanguard, nor Yetunde Arebi will be liable for any error in the publication of requests which may result in any form of embarrassment to any member of the public. We therefore request that text must be sent through at least one of the numbers for contact. This notice is necessary to enable us serve you better in our refreshingly different style. You can send your requests to 33055. For enquiries, text or call 08026651636, or 08054700825