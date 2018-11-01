School Certificate: CUPP spokesman wants court to disqualify Buhari

A suit seeking to stop President Muhammadu Buhari from contesting the 2019 presidential election over his failure to produce his West African School Certificate, WASC result has been filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) were listed as defendants in the court action initiated by the Chairman of Action Peoples Party APP, Imo Ugochinyere.

The court action came as the plaintiff in another statement alleged a move by government officials to tamper with the records at WAEC by generating a computer generated result meant to deceive the public. He thus urged WAEC to sustain its age long record for integrity.

Ugochinyere who is also the national spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), in his statement of claims accompanying the suit affirmed that the rules must not be bent for anyone contesting for political office.

President Buhari had in his nomination papers deposed that all his credentials were the military.

Among other orders, the plaintiff is asking for an order of the Court to compel WAEC to produce a certified true copy of the ledger of all the students of the Provincial Secondary School, Katsina who sat for the 1961 examination alongside Buhari.

He is also asking the court to nullify the INEC publication of President Buhari’s name as one of the candidates for the 2019 election on the claim that he lacks the minimum requirement for the office and did not provide any evidence of his been educated up to at least school certificate level or its equivalent.

Ugochinyere has meanwhile raised the alarm over what he yesterday claimed as moves by chieftains of the APC party to tamper with records in WAEC and upload a computer generated result to deceive the public.

He called on WAEC “to preserve their age long integrity by resisting any move to doctor the results of students who sat for the 1961 exam”.

“This desperate last minute attempt by the APC leadership is to avert the disgrace and humiliation their candidate will suffer at the ongoing law suit which they have no defense.”