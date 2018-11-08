Schneider Electric gets Nigerian content equipment certificate

Schneider Electric in Nigeria has been awarded the Nigerian Content Equipment Certificate on its assembly facility owing to its commitment to the country’s local content policy.



The certification, which was awarded by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, attests to the fact that the firm owns the assembly facility which it uses for integrating electrical and instrumentation equipment in-country.

With the certificate, Schneider Electric said in a statement that it could participate in tender submissions relating to process automation, instrumentation and electrical distribution equipment in the oil and gas industry.

Receiving the certificate, the General Manager, Schneider Electric Systems, Nabil Djouhri, said the company promotes local content by continually transferring knowledge and expertise to its local partners, electrical engineers, technicians and system integrators through continuous engagements, support systems and trainings. The company,

thus, restated its commitment to investing heavily in research and development on an annual basis.

Other efforts by the company, he said, include sponsoring the training of girls in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education; the donation of electrical training equipment to tertiary institutions, citing the University of Ibadan as the most recent, where it also engages in the continuous ‘Training of the Trainer programme’ to ensure the equipment is put to good use.

Consistent with its drive for human capital development, the power firm said it also runs the Schneider Electric Energy University, where it offers over 200 courses in energy management, leading to internationally-recognised certification for free.

It noted that microgrids were being developed for rural communities and for businesses across Nigeria.

Djouhri added that the company leverages EcoStruxure technology in creating a pathway for the digital transformation of industries in the country.