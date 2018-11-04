Schmeichel in tears as Leicester bid farewell to Vichai

Leicester players and fans paid an emotional tribute to their owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who tragically lost his life in a helicopter crash last week, by displaying Thailand flags and wearing special shirts.

The Thai businessman was killed along with four others in a devastating accident which occurred just minutes after Leicester’s 1-1 draw with West Ham in a parking lot outside the King Power Stadium.

Shirts with a picture of Leicester’s late chairman were laid out in the team’s dressing room for the players to wear before Saturday’s match with Cardiff while their travelling supporters came draped in Thailand flags to honour the life of the man they called ‘The Boss’.

Bolaji Alonge’s photographic exhibition takes us through Urban Culture and Historical Continuity

Kasper Schmeichel, who was heartbroken by the death of the Leicester chairman and reportedly ‘held back by police’ as he ran towards the blazing helicopter after hearing it crash outside the stadium last week, struggled to contain his emotions as both sets of players lined-up for a minute’s silence before the match against Cardiff.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha’s son Aiyawatt also laid a wreath on the pitch before kick-off in memory of his late father, whose funeral got underway earlier on Saturday morning and will continue until next Friday with the Leicester players flying out to Thailand to pay their respects to him after their match.