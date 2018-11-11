Rose May Alaba teams up with Mayorkun on ’50/50 Loving’

By ADETUTU ADESOJI

Austria-based Nigerian singer, Rose May Alaba’s dream of clinching a space in the Nigerian music industry is close to realization as the 24-year-old pop star has featured DMW act, Mayorkun on her latest single, ’50/50 Loving’.

The biracial singer of Nigerian and Filipino descent who launched her music career professionally with her debut single, ‘All Of This Is You’ is on a mission to register her voice and presence on the Nigerian music scene. In a bid to achieve this, she has teamed up with talented singer Mayorkun on her love song, ’50/50 Loving’, she has also collaborated with new artiste, Spotless on a song slated to be released in 2019.

According to Rose May, ’50/50 Loving’ was inspired and produced by popular sound maker, Kiddominant. “Kiddo made the beat and sent it to me, he wrote a chorus on it and told me to write my verse and send it back to him. I did that and he was really impressed with it, I then sent it to Mayorkun to write his verse as well and boom! that was how it happened,” she said with excitement in her voice. She further maintained that the new song will resonate with people forever as it is a song about maintaining a healthy love balance in a relationship.

On why she opted for a collabo with the ‘Eleko’ crooner, Rose May who is Bayern Munich forward, David Alaba’s sister said her love for Mayorkun’s musical talent informed her choice, while also mentioning other Nigerian artistes she is keen on working with.

“I would love to work with Davido and Yemi Alade, but I just love Mayorkun as an artiste. I love his voice and the fact that he can actually sing, I just love his music, it gives me chills. I also love his vibe,” she said.

The Austrian-born singer is currently in Nigeria to shoot the video of ’50/50 Loving’ and also get accustomed to the African music environment in order to influence her sound more. “I came back to Nigeria because I want my music to have the African influence. I really love African music, my fans in Austria also love it. They play me on the radio, I feel like they are really accepting me infusing Afro sound into my music much more than me just doing pop, I think I’m on the right part,” she maintained.