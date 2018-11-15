Rohr rues Ndidi, Uzoho, Ighalo, Abdullahi’s absence

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has disclosed that the team will miss the services of Wilfred Ndidi, Odion Ighalo, Shehu Abdullahi and Francis Uzoho in tomorrow’s Africa Cup of Nations Cup crunch tie against South Africa in Johannesburg.

Abdullahi is out of the game due to suspension, while Ighalo top scorer in the qualifiers, Ndidi, and Uzoho have been sidelined by injury.

“Three injured players and one suspended, it’s difficult to play without them,”

“We are missing our right-back, Shehu, Ndidi is missing through suspension and injuries to our goalkeeper (Uzoho) and our goalscorer (Ighalo).

“So it’s a lot, but we will try to go to South Africa with some new players.

“We lost to South Africa a long time ago – over a year ago, but my young team now have experience of the World

Cup and I believe they are able to play a good match even if we are missing four key players especially the goalkeeper and the goalscorer.

“Training sessions were good and we are well prepared.”