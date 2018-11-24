Return of wingers: Super Eagles ‘re flying again

By Jacob Ajom

Nigeria last weekend qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations with a match to spare. The qualification came after the Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw by their hosts, South Africa in Johannesburg. Three days later, the Super Eagles took on the Cranes of Uganda in an international friendly at the Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba. The encounter ended in a barren draw, the first by the team since Gernot Rohr took over.

AWCON: Bayana Bayana knock Super Falcons cold

Although the two matches ended in draws, there was something refreshing about the new Super Eagles. The wing play Nigeria football has been famous for is back and the other teams will have to be wary because the Super Eagles now have a new generation of flying wide men who are ready to bombard their opponents’ defenses to submission.

The history of Nigerian football is laden with celebrated players who played wide and caused so much confusion in their opponents defence lines. Their mesmerising moves often throw confussion in their opponents’ rear and created easy access for strikers to have their way to goal. The famous 1980 Green Eagles squad had the likes of Kunle Awesu, Godwin Iwelumo, Adokie Amiesimaka, Felix Owolabi, even the predatory Segun Odegbami, The Mathematical was always getting things started from the wings.

After that set, Nigeria paraded the likes of James Etokebe, Clement Temile, Tarila Okorowanta, Humphery Edobor among others, who in turn handed over to the likes of Finidi George, Emmanuel Amuneke, Tijani Babangida and Celestine Babyaro. That was, perhaps, the last of Nigeria’s wing might as subsequent squads, built by successive coaches lost that flair.

We have however seen flashes of wing brilliance from Super Eagles stand-in captain, Ahmed Musa whose flank play and strength in speed marks him out as a natural winger. He takes on defenders and challenges them on one-on-one situations. He always comes out the winner.

The present Super Eagles squad under coach Gernot Rohr has reinvented the traditional Nigerian wing play. Rohr may not have discovered

Victor Moses, who was used as a wing-back by former Chelsea manager, Antoine Conte, at the national team, the German tactician would insist Moses manned the wings for the Eagles. While Moses reigned supreme in the Eagles set up, a new Moses emerged in Simon Moses.

The two were the tormentors-in-chief when the Eagles inflicted the biggest defeat ever on the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, 4-0 in Uyo, during the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Now that Victor Moses has retired (albeit prematurely), the Eagles’ wings have blossomed. Samuel Kalu, Samuel Chukwueze and defender Jamilu Collins have wound back the days and brought to the table something very refreshing. They all boss the wings and open up defenses.

The young players who still have a long way in the international careers were a handful against the Cranes of Uganda in Asaba.

The other rising star that can operate from the wings include Henry Onyekuru who has proved at his various clubs that he can score goals from the left wing.