Reports on Ganduje’s N10m donation ‘false, mischievous’ – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied the reports that it received from the governor of Kano state Abdullahi Ganduje N10 million donation.

The EFCC on its Facebook page on Monday, said the report of the donation is a “false and deliberate attempt to malign the efforts of the commission in the fight against corruption”.

Ganduje had announced the donation when he received members of the main organising committee in Abuja. He promised that the Kano State Public Complaints and anti corruption Commission would collaborate with the organisers as an official partner to ensure the success of the event.

Ganduje said: “Before now, people find it difficult to access the services of the agency but we established offices across the 44 local government areas so that the services can be available to the common man.

“We also facilitated the recruitment of additional personnel and subjected them to training by professional agencies like EFCC and ICPC so that they can deliver. “We also ensured cooperation with these agencies and that attracted international organizations to support us in reinforcing our anti-corruption system.”

The governor said as a result of the renewed vigour of the state’s anti-corruption agency, highly placed individuals such as permanent secretaries in the state civil service and a commissioner were removed and prosecuted for their involvement in fraudulent practices.

The governor had been under pressure to step down based on the videos where he was seen allegedly collecting bribes from contractors in the state. He had denied the videos, describing them as the handiwork of his opponents.

But the EFCC said : “The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to a trending story in the social media concerning a purported statement credited to the media aide of the Kano state governor to the effect that the commission got a N10 million donation from the state government,” the commission said.

“It is true that the commission, in collaboration with the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Crimes, ICPC and the Athletic Federation of Nigeria, AFN and other stakeholders is organising the first national anti-corruption marathon.

“Mr. Jacob Onu, the leader of the national anti-corruption marathon had in the course of his visit to the commission a fortnight ago told the acting chairman and his management about the marathon which he said is being planned in tandem with the International Anti-Corruption Day which usually comes up on December 9 every year.

“He said it was aimed at raising national consciousness on the scourge and danger of corruption to the country and the need for all and sundry to join hands to eradicate it. It is therefore very shocking to read of a purported donation of N10 million to the commission.

“The story is not only unfounded but very mischievous. For the avoidance of doubt, no state governor or some other individual or group has donated any amount of money to the EFCC to carry out the anti-corruption marathon project or any other project for that matter.”