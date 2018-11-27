Rep awards scholarship to three best students in Lagos District 111

By Bose Adelaja

A member, representing Epe Federal Constituency at the National Assembly Mr. Tasir Wale Raji has promised to give students of the Lagos State Government Education District Three scholarship.



This was announced over the weekend, during the Annual Education Merit Awards organized at Tafawa Balewa Banquet Hall, Lagos Island, by the Education District comprising Epe, Eti-Osa, Ibeju-Lekki and Lagos some outstanding performed institutions and individuals within the zones.

The students, will be drawn from the secondary schools in the district while the scholarship covers their tertiary education.

Raji said the teachers will take their time to understudy, select the students and submit their names for approval.

On receiving the award, Honourable Raji dedicated it to those who participated in the 2018 coaching in preparatory for the year’s West African Examination Council (WAEC) especially the teachers of various schools in the district.

Raji who donated about 15,000 exercise books as well as 1988 to 2017 past questions and answers and organized free eight weeks intensive coaching to the District students said this gesture will continue as it has been impacting positively on the students. He said, ‘’I am overwhelmed by the result of the students and promise to continue the gesture as long as I am their representative. We will continue to award scholarship to outstanding students, the details will be unveiled soon in order to encourage them,’’

He promised to look into areas where he will like to better the future of the youths, ‘’the youths are the future of the nation and we must try to put them on the right path,’’ he added.

Raji said over 30 people have benefitted from direct employment scheme, about 130 youths have been trained in various vocations while about 120 people are currently undergoing training. ‘’I thank my people for giving me the mandate to serve for second term and I promise to consolidate on our achievement in the first term by taking the constituency to the next level in terms of quality representation in education, health, wealth creation and empowerment,’’