Real Madrid making moves to appoint Solari on permanent basis – RFEF

Santiago Solari will become Real Madrid’s permanent coach until the end of the season, according to papers filed with the Spanish football association, the sports channel ESPN reported on Monday.

The 42-year-old Argentine has led the team to four wins in four games since replacing Julen Lopetegui at the helm of the European champions two weeks ago.

Spanish rules prevent an interim coach from staying in charge for longer than 15 days, which expire on Monday, without being appointed on a permanent basis.

Rivers APC crisis: A-Court strikes out motions by factions

The Spanish Football Association (RFEF) told ESPN that Real Madrid had filed papers to hire Solari on that basis.

Solari has enjoyed the best start of any manager in the club’s history with victories over Melilla, Viktoria Plzen, Real Valladolid and Celta Vigo.

Lopetegui was sacked after a poor run of form that saw Real Madrid sink to ninth in the table.

After Sunday’s 4-2 win at Celta, the capital club are currently sixth, four points behind league leaders FC Barcelona.

NAN