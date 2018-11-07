Rack Centre MD to speak at Africa FinTech Summit

By Juliet Umeh

As Africa FinTech Summit, AFTS, a global gathering of innovators, investors, disruptors, technological and finance professionals holds in Lagos tomorrow, the Managing Director of a data centre and collocation services provider, Rack Centre, Dr Ayotunde Coker, will be joining an array of technological and business experts at this year’s summit to deliver a keynote speech on the Role of Cloud and Data Services in the Fintech Ecosystems.

The Africa Fintech Summit, which is holing in Nigeria for the first time is a gathering of different technological experts who are to debate and discuss policies, compare best practices, and forge ventures from across Africa and the rest of the world on the transformation of the continent and unleashing its entrepreneurial spirit.

Coker, who is with over 30 years experience in the industry, working with international companies across Europe, USA, Asia and Africa, is also a former Group Chief Information Officer with Access Bank in Nigeria.

He was Digital Services Director for Egg Bank in the UK, Europe’s first pure play Internet Bank 15 years ago and has consulted for global banks such as ABN Amro, UBS, Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan. He asserts that Fintech has been around since his pioneering work at Egg Bank.