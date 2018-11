Islamic teacher defiles five year-old female student in Gombe

The police in Gombe State has arrested a 26 year old Quranic teacher, Bilyaminu Halilu, for allegedly raping a five year old girl who is his student.

Halilu was a teacher at Raudatul Quranic Primary and Secondary School by-pass Gombe.

The Commissioner of Police in Gombe State, Mohammed Mukaddas, told newsmen in Gombe on Friday that the suspect was arrested on November 1.

According to him, the suspect took the girl to his office laid her on the table and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

He said the mother of the girl noticed blood in the girl’s private part while bathing her in the evening the same date and when she asked her daughter, the little girl said the teacher was responsible.

The commissioner said the teacher was arrested and he confessed to the crime and would soon be arraigned in court for prosecution.

Similarly, the commissioner added that on Oct. 28, the police arrested one Zakari Shehu of Dawaki quarters in Gombe in connection with a case of homosexuality where he allegedly lured a 12 year old boy into his shop located at Tashan Dukku and abused him.

He said the suspect had confessed to the crime and he would soon be charged to court. (NAN)