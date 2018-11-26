Qatar to receive 6 F-15 fighter jets from U.S. in 2021

Qatar expects six F-15 war planes will be delivered to its Air Force by March, 2021, a military official said on Monday.

The official, Brig.-Gen. Issa al-Mahannadi, told reporters at the Al Udeid air base in Qatar that another six jets were expected to be delivered three months after the initial batch was received.

“This is not a purchase; it is a strategic partnership with the U.S.,” Mahannadi said.

Why we’re yet to launch our international flights -Air Peace

Qatar in August, announced that it would expand Al Udeid, which hosts the largest U.S. military facility in the Middle East, to accommodate the F-15s and other fighter jets.

He said that construction on the area for the F-15s would start in 2020 and be completed by 2021, in time to receive the first delivery.

It is the first batch of 36 war planes it agreed to buy from the United States last year in a deal worth 12 billion dollars.

Also four more fighter jets are expected every three months thereafter.

Qatar signed agreements to buy war planes from the U. S. as well as Europe last year.

U.S. must abide by humanitarian refugee accords, says UN

This was done after a political dispute broke out between it and her neighbours, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain.

Qatar is also buying French Rafale war planes and Eurofighter Typhoon war planes.

Boeing was awarded the contract for the F-15s .