Professor Kingsley Moghalu For President 2019 – Nigeria Diaspora for Growth

We wholeheartedly endorse Professor Kingsley Moghalu for President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Moghalu understands and knows what will be required to address the complex issues in the 21st century including addressing the challenges facing Nigerians in the Diaspora.

This group comes from different Nigerian backgrounds of ethnicity, language and training. What we have in common is a yearning for Nigeria to fulfill her vast potential and take her

place among the advanced democracies and economies, a prospect which has been denied her for nearly 60 years by poor leadership.

In 2019, that can change. And that will change if Nigerians take advantage of the 2019 election. Properly examined, the 2019 election is less of an election and more of an opportunity.

An opportunity for Nigerians,as a people, to choose to get it right. Nigeria’s dismal story will change if we accept the obvious: that failure does not convert to success the more we repeat the errors leading to it. In 2019, Nigeria can get it right by choosing NOT to make the same errors.

Nigerians must choose to vote with their eyes and minds wide open. An open mind is an intelligent mind. An intelligent mind turns away from the errors that have yielded disappointment, failure and misery. This is why 2019 is an opportunity, one in which Nigerians, turning away from disappointment, seek a leader with the training, experience, patriotism and commitment to take their nation forward. A leader who understands the world as it is, not as it is imagined to be.

A leader who is not afraid to seek the most qualified and most prepared Nigerians to be deployed in the service of Nigeria. In Kingsley Moghalu, we are proud to identify such

a man. Professor Moghalu is a well-educated patriot, thinker, lawyer,economist and writer whose deepest desire is to bring Nigeria into line with modern development thinking and growth.

At home in Nigeria, North, South, East, West, and a broad, Moghalu demonstrates his understanding of the challenge of advancing Nigeria through fearless economic thinking, robust

political re-engineering, and strong administrative structures.

Moghalu is different from most candidates because he has not emerged simply to run for office: his thorough and clear thinking about Nigeria and his practical solutions are available

in his books, writings, and interviews over the years.

Moghalu is clearly the most potent force for the advancement of Nigeria today, and an opportunity not to be missed. We wholeheartedly endorse his candidature for the presidency of

Nigeria in the 2019 election.

Signed

Dr. Julius Kpaduwa • Charles E Orbih • Demola Okunsanya

Lami Dogonyaro • Dr. Alice Etim

For USA Supporters of “Kingsley Moghalu for President 2019”

Media Contact

Charles E Orbih +1 888-546-7921