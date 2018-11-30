Prof. Ejiofor bags humanitarian awards in Morocco

Apostle Ejiofor Chinedum Emmanuel of Praise Land Royal Springs Int’l Church, has added a new feather to his cap, as he was recently honoured with one of the highest awards by the Pan African Leadership and Entrepreneur Institute in Morocco.

The Summit and International Awards Ceremony took place in Rabat, Morocco with over 42 countries in attendance.

Due to his magnanimity, three representatives, including Prince Ketunge Praise, the Country

Director and Representative, Pan Africa, East Africa and Ambassador Babalola flew in to Abuja, Nigeria to personally present the Prestigious Award and certificate to the visiting Professor in Abuja, Nigeria.

The event was witnessed by other anointed men of God and his congregation.

This feat is coming shortly after the cleric who recently visited European American University and was honoured with a Certificate as Honorary Citizenship of Georgia State in Atlanta Georgia, USA.

Adding to that, on his return to Nigeria, he was awarded the ” Peace Icon Awards by the Peace Achievers Awards and few weeks later, he carried out a 2-day free Medical Mission for Women, retirees and children living with Sickle Cell Anaemia in a suburb in Abuja.

Speaking to journalists on his Pan African Leadership Award, the Apostle who is also a Professor describes his philanthropic behaviour as “inborn” and his only desire is to ensure and lend a helping hand to the poorest of the poor in the society, develop youth and encourage their God given talents so they can in turn become employers of labour.