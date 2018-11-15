PRIMARIES: Kebbi APC sets up reconciliation c’ttee

By Kabir DanKatsina

BIRNIN KEBBI—ALL Progressives Congress, APC, in Kebbi State, yesterday, constituted a 14-member reconciliation committee headed by Senator Muhammadu Magoro.

Inaugurating committee at the Presidential Lodge in Birnin Kebbi, the state’s APC Chairman, Mr. Bala Kangiwa, urged them to go round the state, adding “your task is to meet with those who thought the party has offended them during its primaries at all levels and you must complete this job before November 18.

“The party will appreciate if you submitted your report with assurance from the aggrieved members that loyalty to the party and government is what they would continue to offer.”